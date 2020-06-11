Education

HISD to discuss $2 billion budget at public hearing today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Independent School District is expected to discuss the passage of a $2 billion budget today for the 2020-2021 school year.

The budget proposal includes a $34.4 million salary and benefits package as well as an increase in employer contribution to employee insurance premiums.

The virtual public hearing will be held at 4 p.m., followed by a regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Both will be streamed online at www.hisdtv.org.

The salary and benefits program is broken down as follows:
  • For employees whose salaries are based on the teacher salary placement table, a step movement plus a 1.5 percent one-time retention stipend based on the employees' new 2020-2021 annual salary
  • For employees on the master scale, a one-time $500 retention stipend adjusted for their work-time percentage
  • For bus drivers, crossing guards and Nutrition Services food service attendants, a one-time $500 retention stipend adjusted for their work-time percentage


The tax rate is a maximum of $1.1331 for every $100 of property valuation, which is down a fraction from last year's budget.

HISD is still exploring options for the 2020-2021 school year when it comes to COVID-19 protection.

The district is looking into options such as classes resuming in-person, taking place on staggered attendance days to facilitate social distancing, the continuation of virtual learning or a combination of staggered days and virtual instruction.

Each option includes additional coronavirus-related costs such as extra sanitation practices, bus routes, personal protective equipment (PPE) for students and staff and more.

The district's savings account would have to be used to pay for COVID-related expenses since there is no other funding available at this time.

The district's revenues are expected to exceed its entitlement under the new school finance system, so it will be required to send the state $12 million in "excess revenue."

The budget must be approved by June 30. The fiscal year begins on July 1.

The district is also expected to approve a $4.6 million program for at-risk students and a $600,000 grant to help pay for 10 new buses at Thursday's meeting.

The video above is from previous reporting.
