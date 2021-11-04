police chase

Robbery suspects lead HCSO deputies on a chase in W. Harris Co.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence Wednesday night in a neighborhood around Kieth Harrow Boulevard and Highway 6 as the search continued for the suspects.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for suspects involved in the robbery of a food truck park ended with an intense manhunt Wednesday night in west Harris County.

It began around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Queenston Boulevard and Kieth Harrow Boulevard with reports of a robbery in the area of the Food Court Food Truck Park, according to a witness at the scene.

Deputies attempted to catch up with the suspects as they took off from that area and ended up in a neighborhood near Kieth Harrow and Highway 6.

One of the suspects fired at least one gunshot at the deputies, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. That's when more sheriff's units responded and set up a perimeter, blocking off neighborhood streets.

When an ABC13 crew arrived on scene, deputies were taking statements from witnesses in the parking lot of a gas station. Deputies were also seen stopping vehicles and checking inside before residents could continue driving along roads in the area.

No one was hurt in the shooting, and deputies were still searching for the suspects Wednesday night.

There was no word on a description of those involved.

