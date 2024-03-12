2 killed after driver failed to yield right of way at stop sign in Waller County, DPS says

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed and two others were injured during a crash in Waller County on Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said the crash happened at about 9 a.m. on Highway 6 at FM 2979.

DPS Sgt. Woodard told ABC13 that a driver in a Toyota stopped at the stop sign on FM 2979 and failed to yield the right of way when a Chevrolet was headed northbound on Highway 6.

Investigators said the driver, 38-year-old Jamie Kmiec of Hemstead, hit the Chevrolet, causing it to overturn several times.

Woodard said two passengers in the Chevrolet were killed after being ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 36-year-old Vallecious Martinez from Houston, was also ejected and seriously injured.

Woodard told ABC13 Kmiec was taken to Scott and White Hospital in College Station for minor injuries, and charges for her are still pending.

DPS said the victims were identified as 31-year-old Henry Rodriguez and 25-year-old Martir Augusto from Houston.