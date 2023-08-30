Sgt. shoots dog after 2 men attacked by loose pit bull in Highlands area, sheriff says

HIGHLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A loose dog was shot after it attacked two men in the Highlands area, according to deputies.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to the dog attack in the 1100 block of N. Battlebel Road on Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the two men were attacked by a loose pit bull, and LifeFlight had to be called to transport one of the victims.

A sergeant shot the aggressive dog upon arrival at the scene, Gonzalez said.

Deputies did not provide further information about the extent of the men's injuries.

It's unclear if the pit bull was someone's pet or a stray in the area.

