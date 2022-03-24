HOUSTON, Texas -- It really pays to be a software engineer in Houston, new data shows.
According to figures collected by the professional social network Blind, Houston appears at No. 2 on this list of the best-paying Texas cities for software engineers. Here, the average annual salary is $111,625, and the average annual compensation is $137,987.
"Long before Austin became a magnet for jobs, there was Houston. Long a hub for the aerospace, defense, and energy industries, the aptly named Space City has been a go-to place for a job in tech," Blind says.
Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Houston cashes in with some of the highest salaries in Texas for this in-demand tech job
JOBS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News