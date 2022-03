Houston cashes in with some of the highest salaries in Texas for this in-demand tech job

HOUSTON, Texas -- It really pays to be a software engineer in Houston, new data shows.According to figures collected by the professional social network Blind , Houston appears at No. 2 on this list of the best-paying Texas cities for software engineers. Here, the average annual salary is $111,625, and the average annual compensation is $137,987."Long before Austin became a magnet for jobs, there was Houston. Long a hub for the aerospace, defense, and energy industries, the aptly named Space City has been a go-to place for a job in tech," Blind says.