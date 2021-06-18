police chase

Corvette driver caught after north Houston high-speed chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police pursuit came to a dramatic end in north Houston early Friday after officers rammed a sports car to bring it to a stop, authorities said.

It began around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to a hotel on JFK near Greens Road in the Bush Airport area for a criminal mischief call.

Police spotted a Corvette leaving the hotel driving recklessly and attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled, according to Houston police.

The chase lasted approximately 25 minutes and involved a DPS helicopter and K9 units.

Officers deployed spike strips and executed a pit maneuver on North Beltway 8 near Vantage Parkway before they were able to take the driver into custody.

A shotgun was found inside the vehicle and the driver said he was on the run from Humble officers, police said.

"Humble police think they saw the same vehicle up and down their roads," said HPD Lt. Mark Contreras. "The suspect, during his arrest, stated that he was running from those officers in Humble. When he stopped at hotel, he was breaking into a vehicle to get away from those officers. That's something he blurted out when we pulled him out of the car."

The suspect faces charges of evading and criminal mischief.
