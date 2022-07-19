Murder suspect arrested after 100 mph chase through Houston ends in Katy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies said they caught a murder suspect after a chase that spanned all the way from Houston to Katy overnight.The high-speed chase across the city reached up to 100 mph, officials said.The suspect who was taken into custody is also accused of being involved in a murder.Harris County Pct. 8 deputies did not elaborate on which specific murder case the suspect is tied to.The chase ended at the Amazon delivery facility in Katy off I-10.Video from the scene shows some damage to the glass on the building after the car jumped the curb and crashed into it.A woman was also handcuffed at the scene, but she was let go, deputies said.Despite ending in Katy, the chase started in a whole different part of town on Houston's southeast side.The suspect drove up I-45 and eventually started to head west on the I-10 Katy Freeway.Law enforcement officers deployed spike strips on the freeway near Kirkwood, trying to stop the car.Unfortunately, some innocent drivers ended up driving over them.Radio traffic captured officers mentioning the suspect wanting to surrender."Our dispatch is saying he's going to want to pull over in a second. So we're going to see what we can do about it," one officer reported. "They got him at gunpoint. He's refusing to get out."No officers or bystanders were hurt during the chase.