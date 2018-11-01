Plans for the high speed rail in Texas are racing forward.Construction is slated to begin in 2019.Texas Central, the company in charge of the project, has signed an agreement with the Spanish rail operating company, Renfe.Renfe runs more than 7,500 miles of track across Europe.Texas Central is assembling a team of other partners, including the construction giant Bechtel, which has a large Houston office and will serve as project manager.Thewill take just 90 minutes.