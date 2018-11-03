TEACHER ARRESTED

High school teacher arrested after punching student during class

MAYWOOD, California --
A teacher was arrested Friday after he was involved in a fight with a student during class.

Video from the confrontation at Maywood Academy High School shows the teacher and the student exchanging blows during band class.

Students in the class say an argument over a school dress code is what escalated the situation. The student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"I think it was both of their faults, like the teacher and the student," said student Enrique Deharo. "I was scared for the kid, and partly for the teacher, too."

The video shows the student egging on the teacher while using racial slurs. At one point he even threw his basketball at the man.

"I felt, like, a little bothered, because you know, it's kind of racist," student Ivan Valencia said.

The teacher was quickly taken into custody.

While the Los Angeles Unified School District said they can't comment on personnel issues, the district said it is cooperating with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office.

Parents are angry about the fight, but they're divided.

One mother said the teacher was just defending himself and was completely in the right.

Another woman said this teacher is known for being aggressive.

"I think something needs to be done," Miriam Guizar said. "That's way out of hand. I don't know what is the teacher's problem. I know kids say stuff that they shouldn't, but he should be accountable."

The principal of the school reached out to parents and students, saying there will be crisis counselors available at the high school on Monday.
