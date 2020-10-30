Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Kylie

NAME: Kylie Grant
HIGH SCHOOL: Jack Yates High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: You can always find Kylie laughing, smiling or trying to get others to join her. She is a cheerleader that exemplifies school spirit as her main focus is to lift up those around her. Kylie is caring and considerate to all she meets and enjoys helping others. She volunteers her time with organizations such as Meals on Wheels and works part-time all while maintain her grades and always representing her school.

GOALS: Kylie wants to major in biology and and minor in psychology at Howard University. She then hopes to attend medical school to become medical oncologist.

