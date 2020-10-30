Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Grace

NAME: Grace Goodson
HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Keeping school spirit alive is Grace's mission. She accomplishes this by participating both on the cheerleading squad and the student council. With both clubs she makes it a point to support, all student, organizations and the school staff. She believes spirit is about forming positive relationships with anyone and everyone and serving her community. Grace enjoys volunteering, taking part in several scholastic clubs and shadowing elementary teachers through an early teaching program.

GOALS: Grace would like to obtain an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education and a Masters in Curriculum Studies or Educational Administration. She wants to return to the SBISD community to work as a teacher and eventually as
an administrator.

