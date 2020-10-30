CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Grace

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!

Sponsored By





Grace GoodsonStratford High SchoolSeniorKeeping school spirit alive is Grace's mission. She accomplishes this by participating both on the cheerleading squad and the student council. With both clubs she makes it a point to support, all student, organizations and the school staff. She believes spirit is about forming positive relationships with anyone and everyone and serving her community. Grace enjoys volunteering, taking part in several scholastic clubs and shadowing elementary teachers through an early teaching program.Grace would like to obtain an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education and a Masters in Curriculum Studies or Educational Administration. She wants to return to the SBISD community to work as a teacher and eventually asan administrator.