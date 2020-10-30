CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Dat

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!

Dat VanAlief Early High SchoolSeniorDat is the student council president of his school, which focuses on academics and hard work. While those pillars are important Dat felt that fun and spirit needed a place as well. He planned and executed events that alleviated stress. He even organized a Homecoming dance that was new to the school. Dat was eager to build a community with his peers, listening to their suggestions and ideas for school spirit. He also participates in mentoring and tutoring programs.Dat plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin to study biology. He hopes to pursue a career in the medical fienld.