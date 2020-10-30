CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Dat

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!
NAME: Dat Van
HIGH SCHOOL: Alief Early High School
GRADE: Senior
ACHIEVEMENTS: Dat is the student council president of his school, which focuses on academics and hard work. While those pillars are important Dat felt that fun and spirit needed a place as well. He planned and executed events that alleviated stress. He even organized a Homecoming dance that was new to the school. Dat was eager to build a community with his peers, listening to their suggestions and ideas for school spirit. He also participates in mentoring and tutoring programs.
GOALS: Dat plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin to study biology. He hopes to pursue a career in the medical fienld.