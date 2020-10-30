Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Chelsea

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!







NAME: Chelsea Nicholas
HIGH SCHOOL: Elsik High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Chelsea believes in school spirit! Throughout her high school career she has done whatever she can to inject fun and life into the halls of her school. She has served on the student council emphasizing activities and spirit as well she joined and help to build a team that promotes school spirit at sporting events through small acts of kindness and creativity. Chelsea also believes in giving back to the community and has logged nearly 1000 hours of volunteer service.

GOALS: Chelsea hopes to attend Texas A & M to major in Nursing and minor in chemistry. She wants to research cancer and have a specialize in oncology.

Sponsored By Chelsea hopes to attend Texas A & M to major in Nursing and minor in chemistry. She wants to research cancer and have a specialize in oncology.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Area counties smash records ahead of final early voting
Man dies after hitting tree during chase in NW Harris Co.
2-week El Paso County shutdown now in effect
2 women robbed with knife at Houston ATM, suspects wanted: police
How Houston is tracking who might be spreading COVID-19
Texas family mourns 17-year-old daughter who had COVID-19
Study: Grocery store workers at serious risk for COVID infection
Show More
More than 9 million Texans have cast ballots so far
5 Black doctors at Texas Children's celebrated in viral photo
Doctors report delay in cancer screenings during pandemic
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
Is freeway expansion in Houston causing a greater cultural divide?
More TOP STORIES News