CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Chelsea

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!

Chelsea NicholasElsik High SchoolSeniorChelsea believes in school spirit! Throughout her high school career she has done whatever she can to inject fun and life into the halls of her school. She has served on the student council emphasizing activities and spirit as well she joined and help to build a team that promotes school spirit at sporting events through small acts of kindness and creativity. Chelsea also believes in giving back to the community and has logged nearly 1000 hours of volunteer service.Chelsea hopes to attend Texas A & M to major in Nursing and minor in chemistry. She wants to research cancer and have a specialize in oncology.