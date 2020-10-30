Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Caroline

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!







NAME: Caroline Ashley
HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Caroline is an active member of her school's dance team. She has won the Spirit Girl of the Week award twice, as she strives to bring cheer and school spirit to who peers. Kind and inclusive of all Caroline advocated for here dance directors to allow a student from the special education class to be an honorary member of her team. She seeks to create a unified community at her school through various clubs such as the Inclusion Club and Spartan Buddies where she serves as president.

GOALS: Caroline plans to major in special education with a minor in American Sign Language at the University of texas, Austin. After teaching, She hopes to teach and advocate for people with special needs.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Area counties smash records ahead of final early voting
Man dies after hitting tree during chase in NW Harris Co.
2-week El Paso County shutdown now in effect
2 women robbed with knife at Houston ATM, suspects wanted: police
How Houston is tracking who might be spreading COVID-19
Texas family mourns 17-year-old daughter who had COVID-19
Study: Grocery store workers at serious risk for COVID infection
Show More
More than 9 million Texans have cast ballots so far
5 Black doctors at Texas Children's celebrated in viral photo
Doctors report delay in cancer screenings during pandemic
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
Is freeway expansion in Houston causing a greater cultural divide?
More TOP STORIES News