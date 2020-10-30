CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Caroline

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!

Caroline AshleyStratford High SchoolSeniorCaroline is an active member of her school's dance team. She has won the Spirit Girl of the Week award twice, as she strives to bring cheer and school spirit to who peers. Kind and inclusive of all Caroline advocated for here dance directors to allow a student from the special education class to be an honorary member of her team. She seeks to create a unified community at her school through various clubs such as the Inclusion Club and Spartan Buddies where she serves as president.Caroline plans to major in special education with a minor in American Sign Language at the University of texas, Austin. After teaching, She hopes to teach and advocate for people with special needs.