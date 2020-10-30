CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Elhadji

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

Elhadji ToureWisdom High SchoolSeniorElhadji lived in Senegal from infancy to the age of fourteen. When he arrived in America with his family he could speak only a few words of English. He had to find a way to navigate through school and was also tasked as one of the eldest children to look after his 7 cousins, a responsibility he has maintained throughout his high school career. While it was not easy, Elhadji worked unbelievably hard to learn the language, to manage his schedule and excel in his education. He balances his home responsibilities with keeping an A+ average, practicing for Track & Field, school clubs, externships and internships.Elhadji plans to study Computer Science preferably at M.I.T. He hopes to achieve a career in cybersecurityfor the government.