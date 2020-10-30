CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Jacqueline

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

Jacqueline Garcia RojasNorthbrook High SchoolSeniorJacqueline was faced with a difficult decision at an early age, and she chose to take her future and her education into her own hands. When Jacqueline's father died in 2012, her mother became the sole provider, even taking on two jobs to provide for her home and family. This struggle lasted for years until, without other options her mother decided to move to Mexico. Knowing that her education and opportunities would be limited there Jacqueline decided to stay in Houston and live with her brother. She is no stranger to 8 hour school days followed by 6 hour work shifts to help with rent. She is no stranger to coming home at 11pm and staying up to finish school work at a high level. She is also no stranger to success. She is an honor roll student, and belongs to organizations such as the National Honor Society and Health Occupations Students of America.Jacqueline plans to attend Rice University. Her goal is to enter the medical field.