CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Dorinda

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

Sponsored By





Dorinda KyerematengCarnegie Vanguard High SchoolSeniorDorinda is a diligent and creative student who dreams of becoming an architect. Her life, educational journey and accomplishments have all come while facing the unfavorable odds that our country poses against marginalized people. Dorinda faces each challenge that is in her way with a positive attitude and an unconquerable work ethic. She participates in clubs and organizations including, -the ACE Mentorship Program, the Interact Club, the Junior State of America and many more. She has also assisted in creating and completing a sustainable housing project with her mentorship program and designed her school's first Art Car. Dorinda works hard to overcome stereotypes, both for herself and for everyone who identifies as LGBTQ+, black, or a woman.Dorinda plans to attend the University of Southern California. Her goal is to achieve a master in architecture.