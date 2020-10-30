CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Danny

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!
NAME: Danny Le
HIGH SCHOOL: Kerr High School
GRADE: Senior
ACHIEVEMENTS: Danny is an excellent student and has maintained high marks in all of his classes, despite several challenging circumstances outside of school. A few years ago his family became homeless, quickly having to adapt and fight for a new place to live. Despite this Danny never let his ambitions fall. He is a member National Honor Society, an officer in Orchestra. He even finds time to volunteer in his community and today he lives in a home with his family.
GOALS: Danny plan to pursue a career in the medical industry. His choices for college include Rice University, John Hopkins University an the University of Texas at Austin.