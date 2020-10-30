CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Danny

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

Danny LeKerr High SchoolSeniorDanny is an excellent student and has maintained high marks in all of his classes, despite several challenging circumstances outside of school. A few years ago his family became homeless, quickly having to adapt and fight for a new place to live. Despite this Danny never let his ambitions fall. He is a member National Honor Society, an officer in Orchestra. He even finds time to volunteer in his community and today he lives in a home with his family.Danny plan to pursue a career in the medical industry. His choices for college include Rice University, John Hopkins University an the University of Texas at Austin.