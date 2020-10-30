Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Binze

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!







NAME: Binze Li
HIGH SCHOOL: Bellaire High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Binze moved to America 4 years ago with her family. While she had practiced basic English in her home country of China but she felt her pronunciation was poor and felt embarrassed to speak to people and make new friends. She did not give up on herself nor let fear dictate her new life. She began to practice her English and pronunciation every day and eventually she began to volunteer at the Houston museum of natural science as a docent. That way she would have no choice but to speak to people and answer questions. This bravery payed off as today Binze is an excellent scholar who enjoys school. She participates in several clubs and community programs and she still volunteers at the Museum.

GOALS: Binze want to study statistics and economy after high school at the University of Texas, Austin. She plans to be data analyst.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Area counties smash records ahead of final early voting
Man dies after hitting tree during chase in NW Harris Co.
2-week El Paso County shutdown now in effect
2 women robbed with knife at Houston ATM, suspects wanted: police
How Houston is tracking who might be spreading COVID-19
Texas family mourns 17-year-old daughter who had COVID-19
Study: Grocery store workers at serious risk for COVID infection
Show More
More than 9 million Texans have cast ballots so far
5 Black doctors at Texas Children's celebrated in viral photo
Doctors report delay in cancer screenings during pandemic
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
Is freeway expansion in Houston causing a greater cultural divide?
More TOP STORIES News