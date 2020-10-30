CITGO Distinguished Scholars: William

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!
NAME: William Stidman
HIGH SCHOOL: Lamar High School
GRADE: Senior
ACHIEVEMENTS: William is a member of the National Honor society and Vice President of the Lamar Cycling club. He was a concertmaster of the Varsity Orchestra and has qualified for state twice both for a violin duet and solo. William exhibits his leadership skills as a long standing eagle scout and the senior patrol leader of his troops.
GOALS: William plans to study either mechanical engineering or aerospace engineering. He hopes to one day work as part of a Formula One Team.