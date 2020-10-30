Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: William

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!







NAME: William Stidman
HIGH SCHOOL: Lamar High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: William is a member of the National Honor society and Vice President of the Lamar Cycling club. He was a concertmaster of the Varsity Orchestra and has qualified for state twice both for a violin duet and solo. William exhibits his leadership skills as a long standing eagle scout and the senior patrol leader of his troops.

GOALS: William plans to study either mechanical engineering or aerospace engineering. He hopes to one day work as part of a Formula One Team.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Area counties smash records ahead of final early voting
Man dies after hitting tree during chase in NW Harris Co.
2-week El Paso County shutdown now in effect
2 women robbed with knife at Houston ATM, suspects wanted: police
How Houston is tracking who might be spreading COVID-19
Texas family mourns 17-year-old daughter who had COVID-19
Study: Grocery store workers at serious risk for COVID infection
Show More
More than 9 million Texans have cast ballots so far
5 Black doctors at Texas Children's celebrated in viral photo
Doctors report delay in cancer screenings during pandemic
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
Is freeway expansion in Houston causing a greater cultural divide?
More TOP STORIES News