CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Priscella

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!
NAME: Priscella Ton
HIGH SCHOOL: Alief High School
GRADE: Senior
ACHIEVEMENTS: Pricella serves as vice president of her class and she is the captain of the golf team. She is a part of the National Spanish Honor Society and Health Occupational Students of America. Pricella earned the President's Education Award and several other accolades including the horror roll.
GOALS: Priscella plans to attend the University of Texas where she will major in Biology in route to becoming a family physician.