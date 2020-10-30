CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Priscella

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!

Priscella TonAlief High SchoolSeniorPricella serves as vice president of her class and she is the captain of the golf team. She is a part of the National Spanish Honor Society and Health Occupational Students of America. Pricella earned the President's Education Award and several other accolades including the horror roll.Priscella plans to attend the University of Texas where she will major in Biology in route to becoming a family physician.