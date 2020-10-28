Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Mackenzie

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!







NAME: Mackenzie King
HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Mackenzie has consistently ensured her name on the principal's honor roll list, and has earned the outstanding academic achievement award each year of high school. Mackenzie is no stranger to leadership as founder of both the Family Point Resources Friendship club and the Donuts and Devos group. She enjoys gathering accolades at academic competitions and serving her in several organizations.

GOALS: Mackenzie plans on attending either the University of Texas, University of George, or Auburn University. She would like to study and pursue a career accounting or finance. Her dream is to open a non-profit to help children.

