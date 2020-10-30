Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Logan

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!







NAME: Logan George
HIGH SCHOOL: Carnegie Vanguard High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Trisha is the chairwoman of the Leading Ladies Youth Council and a member of the Junior Statesmen of America. She is an active volunteer for organizations such as the Houston Food Bank and the Houston Public Library. She has received both bronze and silver awards from Girl Scouts of America and serves as a tutor and High School Ambassador. Trisha continues to expand her leadership and counseling roles as well as organizing several charity initiatives for her community, including a Christmas Toy Drive and creating three free "Little Libraries."

GOALS: Trisha would like to attend the University of Texas to study industrial engineering and finance. She hopes to pursue a career in product design with emphasis on engineering advancements.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Area counties smash records ahead of final early voting
Man dies after hitting tree during chase in NW Harris Co.
2-week El Paso County shutdown now in effect
2 women robbed with knife at Houston ATM, suspects wanted: police
How Houston is tracking who might be spreading COVID-19
Texas family mourns 17-year-old daughter who had COVID-19
Study: Grocery store workers at serious risk for COVID infection
Show More
More than 9 million Texans have cast ballots so far
5 Black doctors at Texas Children's celebrated in viral photo
Doctors report delay in cancer screenings during pandemic
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
Is freeway expansion in Houston causing a greater cultural divide?
More TOP STORIES News