CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Hannah

NAME: Hannah Wani
HIGH SCHOOL: Debakey High School for Health Professions
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Ranked in the 1% of her class, Hannah has earned honors in chemistry, Spanish, algebra, integrated physics & science, and communication applications. Outside of excelling it in the classroom, she's a regional competitor in the level science Olympiad and the co-founder/president of the Student of Cause organizartion.

GOALS: Hannah plans on attending Rice University, where she'll major in biochemistry. She hopes to pursue a career in medicine.

