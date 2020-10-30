CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Hannah

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!

Hannah WaniDebakey High School for Health ProfessionsSeniorRanked in the 1% of her class, Hannah has earned honors in chemistry, Spanish, algebra, integrated physics & science, and communication applications. Outside of excelling it in the classroom, she's a regional competitor in the level science Olympiad and the co-founder/president of the Student of Cause organizartion.Hannah plans on attending Rice University, where she'll major in biochemistry. She hopes to pursue a career in medicine.