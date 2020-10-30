Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Naomi

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!







NAME: Naomi Odulaja
HIGH SCHOOL: Westside High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Naomi is business minded and set on becoming a cooperate lawyer. She set out in high school on the Business Pathway Program and continues to collect skills and certifications that she can use in her career. She is part of the student council, national honor society and black student union. Naomi is a two-time first place ttate qualifier in the Business Professionals of America Regional Competition and plays basketball for her high school.

GOALS: Naomi intends to study Business Management with a minor in Philosophy at the University of Texas at Dallas. She then hopes to attend law school with the goal of becoming a Corporate Lawyer.

