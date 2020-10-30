Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Kimeera

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!







NAME: Kimeera Paladugu
HIGH SCHOOL: Debakey High School for Health Professions
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Kimeera intends to not only enter healthcare but to make an impact therein. She continues to learn and acquire skills that give her advantage on this journey, including completing a great deal of CTE courses. She aids in research at Baylor College of Medicine and was a selected participant for NASA's High School Aeronautics Program. Kimeera has received many accolades throughout her education such as the Leadership Award and placing high as an education Olympiad participant. She enjoys volunteering at healthcare facilities and shadowing medical professionals in her spare time.

GOALS: Kimmera plans to attend a BS/MD integrated program such as Brown PLME. Her hope is to become a pediatric surgeon and explore in the field of aerospace medicine.

