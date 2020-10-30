Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Katelyn

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!







NAME: Katelyn Nguyen
HIGH SCHOOL: Alief Taylor High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Katelyn has always know that a career in healthcare was what she wanted for her future. With her goal in mind she has been relentless in participating in classes, organizations and programs that feed and add to her pursuit. She is class treasurer at her, a member of several clubs, including the Asian Multicultural Society and she plays both varsity golf and softball. Even with her packed schedule, Katelyn finds time to volunteer.

GOALS: Katelyn wants to study Nursing at the University of Texas at Austin. She plans on becoming a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA).
