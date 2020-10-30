CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Ernesto

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!

Ernesto FloresNorth Houston Early College HSSeniorErnesto is determined to perfect and plan and path to his professional goals. On his education journey, he has gathered several certifications to utilize in college and career stages of life. Ernesto serves in many clubs and school organizations including the Chapters of Gents and National Honor Society and he enjoys organizing and fundraising for charitable events.Ernesto plans on majoring in biochemistry at Connecticut College, after wich he will attend medical school. He aims to pursue a career as a cardiovascular surgeon.