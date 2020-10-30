CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Alicia

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!

Alicia Lorena BalbuenaSpring WoodsSeniorFrom an early age Alicia set her mind on becoming an entrepreneur. She has worked diligently throughout her education to ensure that she has the necessary tools and skills for her dream. Alicia is her school's drill team manager, she participates and several clubs and spends her summers attending business camps. She does this all while working a part-time job.Alicia hopes to attend the University of Houston with Hospitality as my minor, and Entrepreneurship as my major. Her goal is to own and opperate her own night clubs.