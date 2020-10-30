CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Swetha

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

Swetha SaravananDebakey High School for Health ProfessionsSeniorSwetha's talent and love for debate and writing go much deeper than competition. As a young girl she would write stories to help improve and hone her English, which is her second language. As she grew she began to immerse herself in all parts of language which lead her to debate, where she consistently places high and earns accolades. Swetha enjoys aiding in research at Baylor College of Medicine and volunteering as a tutor for several community organizations.Swetha's goal is to study medicine and enter the healthcare field. In addition she would like to use her passion for writing to create screenplays for films that raise awareness about health issues in society.