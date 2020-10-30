Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Swetha

NAME: Swetha Saravanan
HIGH SCHOOL: Debakey High School for Health Professions
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Swetha's talent and love for debate and writing go much deeper than competition. As a young girl she would write stories to help improve and hone her English, which is her second language. As she grew she began to immerse herself in all parts of language which lead her to debate, where she consistently places high and earns accolades. Swetha enjoys aiding in research at Baylor College of Medicine and volunteering as a tutor for several community organizations.

GOALS: Swetha's goal is to study medicine and enter the healthcare field. In addition she would like to use her passion for writing to create screenplays for films that raise awareness about health issues in society.

