CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Rodrigo

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

Rodrigo TrujilloElsik High SchoolSeniorRodrigo's pension for Speech and Debate began in middle school when he signed up for the class on a whim. His endeavor has now carried him to be included among the top national rankings. He has won several completions and tournaments and is an applicant for Team USA Debate.Rodrigo hopes to attend the University of Houston. He wishes to study either political science, critical theory, sociology or educational philosophy. Politics and teaching are among his career aspirations.