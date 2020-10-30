CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Rodrigo

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!
NAME: Rodrigo Trujillo
HIGH SCHOOL: Elsik High School
GRADE: Senior
ACHIEVEMENTS: Rodrigo's pension for Speech and Debate began in middle school when he signed up for the class on a whim. His endeavor has now carried him to be included among the top national rankings. He has won several completions and tournaments and is an applicant for Team USA Debate.
GOALS: Rodrigo hopes to attend the University of Houston. He wishes to study either political science, critical theory, sociology or educational philosophy. Politics and teaching are among his career aspirations.