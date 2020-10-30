CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Pramit

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

Pramit DeBellaire High SchoolSeniorPramit has a passion for debate. His competion and tournament career has seen him across the country, participating at high levels and gathering awards. Parmit enjoys volunteering, logging countless hours each year and he both participates and leads several charitable organizations and committees.Pramit itends to work towards a dual major in computer science and business through the McCombs CSB program at UT, Austin., He hopes to find a job in CS such as software engineering, and ideally work his way up to management.