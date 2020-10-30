Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Mizuki

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!







NAME: Mizuki Kai
HIGH SCHOOL: Bellaire High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Mizuki serves as Editor-in-Chief of the school magazine and has displayed the upmost commitment to excellence for journalism throughout her high school career. As the leader of this organization she took on the challenge of covering a shooting that occurred at her school while maintain sensitivity and respect through the process. She organized meetings, coordinated journalistic efforts and oversaw the final product.

GOALS: Mizuki plans on attendingthe University of Texas, Austin and studying either journalism or medicine.

