CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Jared

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

Jared LeeSpring WoodsSeniorJared excels in Speech and Debate, having participated in completions for several years and achieving the Premier Distinction rank within the National Speech and Debate Association. This highest honor is paired with multiple state competition qualification as well as a recent national tournament. As well Jared has started an online newspaper to engage his peers and encourage writing.Jared wants to study biochemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and follow a pre-med pathway. After medical school he aims to become a successful neurosurgeon.