CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Morgan

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!

Morgan ManningH.S.P.V.A.SeniorMorgan's passion for dance began at age of 3 and her journey through competitions started shortly after that. She has held numerous national titles and traveled the US representing many dance conventions. She was selected as Freshman Modern Dancer of the year in her high school's prestigious program and she continues to pursue excellence and growth in her dance and art studies.Morgan plans to study Dance at Fordham University. She aspires to be a professional dancer with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater upon college graduation.