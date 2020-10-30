Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Mai

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!







NAME: Mai Hoang
HIGH SCHOOL: Kerr High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Mai enjoys the competitive aspect of choir at her high school. She has competed in numerous talent-competitions advancing to state-level in both solo and ensemble. For four years she has revived a seat in the All-state region choir. Mai is the President of her high school choir and serves as the group's first ever, student director

GOALS: Mai plans to pursue a Bachelor in Biomedical Engineering at University of Texas at Austin. Her goal is to becomea n engineer or a medical student after her undergrad.

