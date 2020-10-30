CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Jaylenn

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!

Jaylenn HolmesH.S.P.V.A.SeniorJaylenn is a talented violinist in the advanced band Los Pasajeros at HSPVA. With this mariachi band she has won Superior Division 1 rating at UIL State Mariachi Festival which was a first for any Houston high school mariachi band. She was also the recipient of The Dawley Summer Arts Workshop Scholarship for Instrumental Music.Jaylenn plans to recieve bachelor's in Biology from the University of Texas, Austin. Her dream is to open clinics in Latino communities in South Texas that will offer medical help and counseling to families who are dealing with being separatedfrom loved ones.