Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Elsa

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!







NAME: Elsa Olewe
HIGH SCHOOL: Kerr High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Elsa plays trumpet in her schools top jazz and concert bands as well she has also participated in full orchestra. She is involved in many clubs including, FBLA, Students for Humanity, Student Council, Speech and Debate, History UIL Club and her school's mentor programs. Elsa enjoys volunteering for organizations such as the Houston Food Bank and even uses her performance skills in the community, singing for retirement homes during the holidays.

GOALS: Elsa plans to attend Johns Hopkins on starting a pre-med track. She wants to major in the health sciences sector, specifically biochemistry or biology. She would then like to attend med school and go into the field of radiology while still following her passion to perform.

