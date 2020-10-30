Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Carolina

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!







NAME: Carolina Garcia
HIGH SCHOOL: Westchester Academy for International Studies
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Carolina is choir star at her high school and is a member of the Houston Girls Chorus. With them, she has performed with the Houston Texans and the Houston Ballet. She has also participated in various competitions and enjoys performing in musical theater.

GOALS: Carolina wants to major in political science at Vanderbilt University. She will then go into pre-law and use her skills in the political field, such as the State Department. As well, she would like to study French.

