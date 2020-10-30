CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Stephanie

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

Stephanie OsazuwaAlief Taylor High SchoolSeniorStephanie is the definition of student-athlete. She is a member of the basketball and track & field teams, as well as an honor roll student, an AP scholar, a member of the National Honor Society, and secretary of the National science honor society. She was voted to the Academic All-District team with one of the highest GPA's in Aleif ISD. She is also a part of the Chick-fil-a leadership academy for community service and as the president of the speech and debate team, she placed 1st in the World's School Debates at CASE.Stephanie plans on furthering her education the prestigious Harvard University. She would like to major in Biology and use her science skills to help defend or refute trends in bioethics. She wants to be able to foster greater quality in healthcare for minorities and to change the fact that technology can deepen socioeconomic divides.