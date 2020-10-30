Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Mary

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!







NAME: Mary Skrabanek
HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Mary is a supremely gifted athlete, leading her Cross Country/Track & Field club to regional and state championship appearances. She's a member of the math honor society called Mu Alpha Theta and has over 500 hours in community service. She has been awarded the Memorial High Principal and Gold Presidential Service awards for her leadership, community service and academics.

GOALS: Mary intends to be an Aggie, attending Texas A&M University. There she would like to study biology and follow the pre-medical route. She plans on going to medical school at Baylor college of Medicine and becoming either a demonologist or an otolaryngologist.

