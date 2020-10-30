CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Kara

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

Sponsored By





Kara MossStrafford High ShcoolJuniorKara is truly as amazing in the pool as she is in the classroom. Since her freshman year, she's attended the Breakfast of Champions in recognition of her outstanding academic achievement for earning straight A's. She's a member of the water polo team and the captain of the swim team. A featured athlete in the Spring branch ISD's VYPE magazine, Kara competed in the 2019 State 6A swim meet and was a two time individual and relay finalist in the 2020 Region IV-6A swim meet.Kara has yet to choose which university she wants to attend. But she would like to use her mathematical skills and study architectural engineering at a university where she'll continue to flourish in her academic and athletic journey.