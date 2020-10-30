CITGO Distinguished Scholars: David

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

David BournatBellaire High SchoolDavid is an athletic triple-threat, as basketball player and captain of the swim and water polo teams! Outside of sports, David is the president of both the Young Investors Society Club and DECA club, and treasurer for the High School Republicans of Texas and Business Professionals of America clubs. He also finds time to be the opinion editor for the school's newspaper and a reporter for Buzz Magazine.David plans to attend the University of Texas McCombs School of Business. While at UT, he would like to major in economics, business marketing, or entrepreneurship. He then wants to earn his MBA and create a business that markets renewable energies to developing countries.