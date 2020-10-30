Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Caroline

NAME: Caroline Parnell
HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Caroline is no stranger to success and leadership. She's the captain of basketball and soccer team, and a member of the student council, and National Charity League. Although she excels with extracurricular activities, she is always a student first. She has been named an academic all-star athlete as well as an AP scholar with honor. Kara has received the Honor Award in geometry and chemistry, and the Merit Award in biology.

GOALS: Caroline plans on attending Dartmouth University, where she will study computational biology, bioinformatics, or biostatistics. She wants to pressure a career in the medical field as a cardiothoracic surgeon.

