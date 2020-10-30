CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Caroline

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

Caroline ParnellStratford High SchoolSeniorCaroline is no stranger to success and leadership. She's the captain of basketball and soccer team, and a member of the student council, and National Charity League. Although she excels with extracurricular activities, she is always a student first. She has been named an academic all-star athlete as well as an AP scholar with honor. Kara has received the Honor Award in geometry and chemistry, and the Merit Award in biology.Caroline plans on attending Dartmouth University, where she will study computational biology, bioinformatics, or biostatistics. She wants to pressure a career in the medical field as a cardiothoracic surgeon.