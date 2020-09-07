Football practice kicks off at bigger Houston-area high schools amid pandemic

University Interscholastic League (UIL) schools with 5A and 6A designations, which encompass nearly the entire Houston area, started practices on Monday.
.@HokaHeyFootball finishing up@abc13houston #txhsfb @Texan_Live pic.twitter.com/pAaabcIa9Y— Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) September 7, 2020
In July, the UIL rolled out key dates for the start of fall sports, which showed a delayed schedule for larger schools.
The first day of matchups were staggered for football depending on conference. Football in 1A through 4A began last month. Sept. 24 is being tabbed as the sport's start date for 5A and 6A conferences.
According to the UIL's COVID-19 guidelines, screenings are required before attending or participating in any activities.
Parents must make sure they don't send a student to any practices if the student is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or if they have a confirmed case.
Before visitors are allowed access to any practice areas, schools must screen all visitors as well.
