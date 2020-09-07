coronavirus texas

Football practice kicks off at bigger Houston-area high schools amid pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- High school football is slowly coming back to life in the Houston area.

University Interscholastic League (UIL) schools with 5A and 6A designations, which encompass nearly the entire Houston area, started practices on Monday.



In July, the UIL rolled out key dates for the start of fall sports, which showed a delayed schedule for larger schools.

The first day of matchups were staggered for football depending on conference. Football in 1A through 4A began last month. Sept. 24 is being tabbed as the sport's start date for 5A and 6A conferences.

Here's when high school football starts in Texas amid pandemic

According to the UIL's COVID-19 guidelines, screenings are required before attending or participating in any activities.

Parents must make sure they don't send a student to any practices if the student is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or if they have a confirmed case.

Before visitors are allowed access to any practice areas, schools must screen all visitors as well.

Here are the Houston area schools impacted by UIL realignment
Texas student-athletes now have guidelines from the UIL
Back in May, there was much uncertainty over the upcoming school year. This is what Houston-area school officials said they were doing well ahead of summer workouts.

