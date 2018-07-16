An man in his 70’s is dead after he was hit by a car Saturday night while crossing the road. The man who hit him left the scene and returned later. He was charged with DWI and for Failure to Stop and Render Aid @abc13houston @13PhotogNoe pic.twitter.com/V0Iv0t5wnT — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) July 16, 2018

Investigators say a high school coach left the scene of a deadly crash and returned later, admitting he had been drinking.Cy-Fair ISD confirms that Tirone Curtis is a health teacher and a high school football coach at Cypress Lakes High School. He's been with the district since 2015.Investigators say Curtis was traveling down West Road in northwest Harris County when he hit a pedestrian at Easton Commons around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. He then left the scene.Sources say Curtis returned a short time later, where he admitted to leaving and also admitted to drinking alcohol.He was arrested for DWI and failure to stop and render aid-death.The victim was in his 70s, and people in the area say he was well-known.Cy-Fair ISD sent out a statement saying: