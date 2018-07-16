Cy-Lakes HS coach accused in drunk driving crash that killed pedestrian

A Cy-Fair ISD football coach is accused in a deadly drunk driving crash that killed a pedestrian. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators say a high school coach left the scene of a deadly crash and returned later, admitting he had been drinking.

Cy-Fair ISD confirms that Tirone Curtis is a health teacher and a high school football coach at Cypress Lakes High School. He's been with the district since 2015.


Investigators say Curtis was traveling down West Road in northwest Harris County when he hit a pedestrian at Easton Commons around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. He then left the scene.

Sources say Curtis returned a short time later, where he admitted to leaving and also admitted to drinking alcohol.

He was arrested for DWI and failure to stop and render aid-death.

The victim was in his 70s, and people in the area say he was well-known.

Cy-Fair ISD sent out a statement saying:

"Mr. Tirone Curtis is currently a health teacher and football coach at Cypress Lakes High School and has been employed by Cypress-Fairbanks ISD since March 2015. The district has just learned of these allegations and will continue to investigate."

