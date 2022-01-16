High school boy assaulted, robbed of his backpack by middle school students on his way home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two middle school students robbed and assaulted a high school student at gunpoint on his way home from school in east Houston, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 6.It happened at about 4 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2022 in the 800 block of Maltby near Avenue H.Deputies said the boy was walking near Edison Middle School when two middle school boys, who attend Edison, assaulted the high school boy and stole his backpack, which contained a laptop and vaccination card.Precinct 6 was contacted by the victim's family and investigated the incident.The high school student was able to describe the suspects, and with the help of an HISD school police officer, deputies were able to identify the middle school students.The suspects were arrested and face charges of aggravated robbery.It was unclear how the boys got ahold of the weapon or why they targeted the victim.