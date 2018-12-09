MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --The San Jacinto River Authority and Montgomery County Constable Precinct 1 are temporarily closing Lake Conroe, effective immediately.
High lake levels, submerged objects, floating debris and other hazards are present in the lake, putting public safety at risk.
Lake Conroe is two feet over the lake's normal pool level of 201' msl (mean sea level).
Officials say at that level, many docks, bulkheads, small islands and other structures are fully submerged and create a very dangerous situation for boaters. With bulkheads being submerged, lake area residents are warned to be cautious of electrical outlets and equipment coming into contact with water.
For additional information, visit San Jacinto River Authority's website or call the Montgomery County Constable Precinct 1 at 936-856-6329.