Lake Conroe temporarily closed due to high levels and debris

EMBED </>More Videos

After heavy rains Friday, officials have closed Lake Conroe in the interest of public safety.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
The San Jacinto River Authority and Montgomery County Constable Precinct 1 are temporarily closing Lake Conroe, effective immediately.

High lake levels, submerged objects, floating debris and other hazards are present in the lake, putting public safety at risk.

Lake Conroe is two feet over the lake's normal pool level of 201' msl (mean sea level).

Officials say at that level, many docks, bulkheads, small islands and other structures are fully submerged and create a very dangerous situation for boaters. With bulkheads being submerged, lake area residents are warned to be cautious of electrical outlets and equipment coming into contact with water.

For additional information, visit San Jacinto River Authority's website or call the Montgomery County Constable Precinct 1 at 936-856-6329.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boatingboating safetyMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police searching for driver of deadly hit-and-run crash
Man shot and killed at business in NE Houston
Snakes and lizards rescued from Conroe house fire
Child caught on camera stealing packages off porch
7-year-old shot in west Harris County will recover, HCSO says
K9 officer unsure of new snow boots
Boil water notice issued for multiple Houston areas
Columbia releases 1979-style Star Wars coat
Show More
Former Miss Kentucky accused of sending nude photos to a student
Rising of San Jacinto River due to rainfall leaves many nervous
Mother faces murder charges after her 10-month-old twins drown
Man pulls gun on officer at Buc-ee's parking lot in Richmond
Flood crews find submerged cars stranded in water overnight
More News