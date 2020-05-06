Body recovered after drowning call at Hermann Park

HPD Homicide detectives are en route to a deceased male found in a pond at Hermann Park about 10:10 a.m. No other information at this time. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 6, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a man's body was recovered from Hermann Park Wednesday morning.Houston police told ABC13 they received the initial call of a drowning near the Japanese Garden around 10:30 a.m.Moments after police arrived, they recovered the body at McGovern Lake. Houston police posted to their Twitter that "Homicide detectives are en route to a deceased male found in a pond at Hermann Park about 10:10 a.m."It is not known what happened and details continue developing.