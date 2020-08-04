HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A-Rocket Moving & Storage, located south of Third Ward on Corder St., was founded by Herbert and Irlene Sam in 1959. In addition to moving and storage, Herbert wanted to contribute to Third Ward by renovating homes in the area as a way to preserve the historical nature of the neighborhood.
"My father was a real visionary," said DeAndre Sam, who currently runs the business. "Over the years, as people were moving out, the opportunity came available to acquire properties. We've tried to do a good job of maintaining them."
Sam says, since he and his father started doing these renovations in the 1970s, they've done around 20 homes in Third Ward. Their goal is to maintain the historical aesthetic of the properties in the neighborhood, while giving those who lease the homes a nice place to reside.
"We've tried to keep the rental levels within the means of the community," said DeAndre. "There's a lot of true value and history in the area, and we've tried to do as much as we can to keep the rich history and culture."
Sam's desire to contribute to the area extends to his some of his hires at A-Rocket Moving & Storage. He believes in giving people second chances, so he has a history of hiring people who are down on their luck.
"He sees the best in people," said Flemin Gaskin, who was hired by Sam following some health issues. "You can work with him and try to see the vision that he sees."
Additionally, Sam has also made it a common practice to give former inmates a new lease on life through employment.
"If we can reach out, and attract people trying to make a change in their life, we try to do that," said Sam.
You can visit ARocket.com for more information on A-Rocket Moving & Storage.
Man on a Mission: Preserving Third Ward history through home renovations
